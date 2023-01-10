All Indiana

‘Mosquito Coast’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actress Cosima Cabrera, a Yale graduate stars in a role that showcases Latinas. Cabrera joined “All Indiana” Tuesday to talk about her role.

“Mosquito Coast” is an adventure series about a brilliant inventor, Andrea Batista, who uproots her family to establish a self-sustaining settlement in the jungle. The story unfolds in the tradition of Swiss Family Robinson, Huck Finn and Robinson Crusoe.

The starring role was originally for a man, but the shows creator decided a powerful woman would be even more interesting.

“Mosquito Coast” is available on Apple TV + with new episodes every Friday.