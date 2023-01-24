All Indiana

'Mr. Hollywood' Monti Washington's acting journey

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Writer, actor, model and motivational speaker, Monti Washington joined News 8’s “All Indiana” Tuesday.

Washington is living out his dreams from humble beginnings to center state in Hollywood. He has spent years building his career and appearing in numerous commercials and independent films.

Washington has had roles on the BET series “The Games People Play” and Tyler Perry’s “Bruh”. He has recently played the leading role in a “Jenkins Family Christmas” on BET, and has also worked with Tyler Perry for his show, “Bruh” playing “Bill Frazier” as an actor.

