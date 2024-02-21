‘No One Eats Alone Day’ helping students nationwide

Managed Health Services (MHS) is lending its support to No One Eats Alone®, a vital prevention initiative designed to cultivate inclusion and a sense of belonging within middle schools.

With millions of students annually experiencing social isolation, recognized as a preventable public health crisis linked to issues like bullying, self-harm, and community violence, initiatives like these are crucial.

Local Indianapolis students will be joining over 2,000 schools nationwide in embracing No One Eats Alone®, a program developed by the nonprofit Beyond Differences®.

Through this initiative, students will gain insights into social isolation’s detrimental effects on mental health and academic performance, while also being encouraged to forge new friendships.

The initiative’s impact is anticipated to extend to over 1 million students across all 50 U.S. states.

No One Eats Alone Day is scheduled for February 22, 2024, at Tindley Genesis, located at 4020 Meadows Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46205.