One-On-One with Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Ted Karras

Our host Cody had the opportunity to talk to Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Ted Karras. Karras has recently launched an online merchandise store called, “The Indy Hat Project.”

The store helps support disabled adults in the city of Indianapolis with the help of The Village of Merici, an organization created to provide housing for adults with disabilities.

The Indy Hat Project is inspired by Karras’ store, The Cincy Hat, which sparked popularity with many Cincinnati Bengals fans.

So far, Karras has sold over 10,000 hats with his store The Cincy Hat. With his love for the Indy 500, Karras and his longtime friend Matt Renie have created several Indy 500-inspired hats.

Due to their creative design to solute the infamous race, they have made over $20,000 dollars in revenue.

With their colorful designs, Ted Karras plans to share his love for the Indy 500 with several and impact the lives of those living in the Village of Merici.

To purchase The Indy Hat visit theindyhat.com.

For more information on the Village of Merici visit villageofmerici.org.