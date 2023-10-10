Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Principal’s “No Dancing” decision sparks ‘Let Her Dance’ movement; Inflation haunts Halloween candy shoppers

Is This Anything? Principal’s “No Dancing” Decision Sparks “Let Her Dance” Movement, While Inflation Haunts Halloween Candy Shoppers!

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

A Louisiana high school principal has taken a leave of absence after facing a whirlwind of controversy stemming from his decision to punish a student for dancing at an off-campus party.

The incident gained national attention when a video of the post-party festivities went viral, with Senior Kaylee Timonet at the center of it all.

Principal Jason St. Pierre revoked Timonet’s scholarship endorsement and student government position after deeming her dance moves inappropriate.

This sparked outrage throughout Livingston Parish, leading to a “Let Her Dance” movement.

Timonet received an apology from St. Pierre, which she rejected, and a massive student walkout in protest.

Meanwhile, in another spooky development, inflation is casting a shadow on Halloween candy spending, with 40% of adults surveyed planning to buy less due to rising prices and a tight sugar supply.

Trick-or-treaters beware!

So folks, you know the famous question Hammer and Nigel are ready to ask you…IS THIS ANYTHING?

Take a look at the full interview above and tell us what you think!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

76-year-old man dies after SUV...
Local News /
Indiana Republicans say they’re ready...
Political News /
Rep. Santos faces new charges...
Political News /
IUPUI prof: War between Israel,...
Multicultural News /
‘DOWNWIND’ at Heartland Film Festival:...
All Indiana /
Rising from the Flames: Dead...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Bull Grill
All Indiana /
More presumed human remains recovered...
National News /