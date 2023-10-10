Principal’s “No Dancing” decision sparks ‘Let Her Dance’ movement; Inflation haunts Halloween candy shoppers

Is This Anything? Principal’s “No Dancing” Decision Sparks “Let Her Dance” Movement, While Inflation Haunts Halloween Candy Shoppers!

A Louisiana high school principal has taken a leave of absence after facing a whirlwind of controversy stemming from his decision to punish a student for dancing at an off-campus party.

The incident gained national attention when a video of the post-party festivities went viral, with Senior Kaylee Timonet at the center of it all.

Principal Jason St. Pierre revoked Timonet’s scholarship endorsement and student government position after deeming her dance moves inappropriate.

This sparked outrage throughout Livingston Parish, leading to a “Let Her Dance” movement.

Timonet received an apology from St. Pierre, which she rejected, and a massive student walkout in protest.

Meanwhile, in another spooky development, inflation is casting a shadow on Halloween candy spending, with 40% of adults surveyed planning to buy less due to rising prices and a tight sugar supply.

Trick-or-treaters beware!

