Tapping into our dreams and intuition

Psychologist, astrologer, and dream expert, Dr. Michael Lennox, brings a wealth of expertise to the table as the host of a podcast and author of numerous books, including his upcoming release, “Psychic Dreamer: Exploring the Connection Between Dreams and Intuition” (Llewellyn, January 2024). Dr.

Lennox is set to delve into the fascinating realm of dream work, sharing insights on how individuals can manifest their desired reality through a profound understanding of their dreams.

With a unique blend of psychological insights and astrological perspectives, Dr. Lennox’s forthcoming book promises to unlock the intricate link between dreams and intuition, offering a guide for those seeking to harness the power of their subconscious mind to shape and manifest their aspirations.

His exploration of the transformative potential of dreams is bound to captivate audiences and inspire a deeper connection to the inner self.