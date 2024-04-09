Tasty Takeout: Enjoy steaks, seafood, and more at Prime 47

Prime 47, a locally owned steakhouse located in Indianapolis, serves up some of the best steak in the city!

Proudly serving the community, they specialize in USDA prime beef.

The Prime 47 experience extends beyond steak; they’re also known as the go-to seafood destination, sourcing the freshest catches daily.

As you enjoy your meal, the atmosphere exudes elegance, creating the ultimate dining experience.

You can also top off your meal at the wine bar, curated to please even the most refined tastes.

Whether you’re seeking to plan the perfect date night or plan a memorable private event, Prime 47 awaits your reservation.

Contact them today at (317) 624-0720 and visit the Prime 47 website to book your reservation.