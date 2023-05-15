Tasty Takeout: Mixo Indy

Exciting news! The renowned mixologist, Katie Slonim from Mixo Indy is making her way to town, bringing her signature flair and creativity to the local airwaves.

She joined Alexis and Kayla, two enthusiastic cocktail enthusiasts, to demonstrate the art of mixology.

With her expertise and passion, Katie will guide them through the steps of crafting a sensational Sparkling Mai Tai, a tantalizing twist on the classic tropical cocktail.

Viewers can look forward to an engaging and educational experience as they witness the fusion of flavors and techniques, all delivered with a touch of Mixo Indy’s unique charm.

Get ready to sip and savor as this dynamic trio brings the magic of mixology directly to you! Take a look at the video above to see more!