The Art of Being a Woman: Art Exhibition

Salma Taman is set to make a live appearance from The Stutz as preparations are underway for the highly anticipated all-women art showcase, EmpowHer: The Art of Being a Woman. Hosted by PATTERN, the exhibition’s Opening Reception is scheduled for March 8th, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Stutz.

Featuring the creative works of twelve female artists, the showcase promises to illuminate the diverse facets of womanhood while conveying messages of love, strength, and solidarity.

Adding to the ambiance, live music by Elizabeth Lee will grace the event, while attendees can indulge in light refreshments provided by women-owned businesses such as LaCretia Cakes, Filigree Bakery, the Flying Cupcake, and Flavors by K.