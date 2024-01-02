The Cabaret gearing up for spring season

New Year, new star-studded cabaret casts and shows

The Cabaret is ready to bring another star-studded lineup to the Indianapolis this season.

Shannon Forsell is the Artistic Director and CEO of The Cabaret.

The award-winning venue gives fans all over the area a chance to see some of the top-tier talent from around the world right here in Indianapolis.

This year’s lineup gets started, Friday, January 19 when the Ball State BFA Senior Cabaret take the stage.

In February, the internationally acclaimed, Lauren Henderson, takes the stage. Henderson is a permanent fixture in the international jazz scene described as “somewhere between a comforting whisper and a cogent declaration” by The New York Times.

Other major performances include Dee Dee Bridgewater, J. Harrison Ghee, and “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormick.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale January 12.