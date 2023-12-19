Search
WISH-TV welcomes Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins

Anchor/’Reporter Jeremy Jenkins joins WISH-TV

WISH-TV is thrilled to welcome its latest addition to the on-air team, Jeremy Jenkins.

Jenkins recently joined us on All Indiana, where viewers had the opportunity to get a sneak peek into his life beyond the newsroom.

However, there’s more to Jeremy than meets the eye.

He brought an extra layer of fun to the show by joining All Indiana hosts Cody Adams and April Simpson in a game of “Would You Rather.”

His charisma and enthusiasm have already made him a great presence on the network, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our programming.

