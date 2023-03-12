Search
‘All INdiana Politcs’: US Rep. Carson reacts to Biden’s budget proposals

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” the team discusses President Joe Biden’s plan to spend American tax dollars that would provide $500 million in new discretionary grants to provide two years of free community college for some students.

U.S. Rep, André Carson says president Joe Biden’s budget proposal could make a big difference for community colleges in Indiana. He talked to News 8’s government reporter, Garrett Bergquist, for this week’s episode of “All Indiana Politics.”

Also this week, First Lady Doctor Jill Biden visits the Hoosier state.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.

