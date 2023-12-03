All INdiana Politics: Dec. 3, 2023

On Sunday’s episode of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Sam Snideman, the United Way of Central Indiana’s vice president of government relations, to discuss changes in Indiana’s child care system.

Later, Bergquist sits down with Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who reflects on his 28 years in office.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss new grievances against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Indiana’s child care system, and Jim Brainard’s career.

