Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: Dec. 3, 2023

All Indiana Politics: Dec. 3, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

On Sunday’s episode of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Sam Snideman, the United Way of Central Indiana’s vice president of government relations, to discuss changes in Indiana’s child care system.

Later, Bergquist sits down with Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who reflects on his 28 years in office.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss new grievances against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Indiana’s child care system, and Jim Brainard’s career.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1...
Entertainment /
4 dead, 3 injured and...
National News /
What is Chuck Pagano’s advice...
Indianapolis Colts /
18-year-old dies after crashing into...
Indiana News /
Northeast side church to give...
News /
Kiss say farewell to live...
Entertainment /
‘Amazing to be amongst the...
Sports /
Barbie doll honoring Cherokee Nation...
Offbeat /