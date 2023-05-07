‘All INdiana Politics’ for May 7, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our political team weighs in on the Indianapolis Mayoral primaries, with speeches by Mayor Hogsett and Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve.
The political team also weighs in on Jennifer McCormick’s bid for Indiana governor in 2024 and the IPS referendum results.
“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.
