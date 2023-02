All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: House leaders provide session update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with state lawmakers who provided updates on this year’s legislative session as we are watching for action on property tax relief.

Also, this week, House Minority leader Phil GiaQuinta got an up-close view of the biggest political event of the year.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the latest political news.