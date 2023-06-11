Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: June 11, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s All INdiana Politics, Garrett Bergquist reports from Iowa during Mike Pence’s 2024 presidential campaign kickoff.

Phil Sanchez speaks with Pastor Michael Beckwith about his decision to run for lieutenant governor in the 2024 state party conventions.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Ariel Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, discuss former President Donald Trump’s indictment with Phil Sanchez.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

“It’s all about influence:” Beckwith...
All Indiana Politics /
All INdiana Politics: June 4,...
All Indiana Politics /
How shifts in the ER...
All Indiana Politics /
All INdiana Politics: May 21,...
All Indiana Politics /
All INdiana Politics: May 14,...
All Indiana Politics /
‘All INdiana Politics’ for May...
All Indiana Politics /
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana legislature...
All Indiana Politics /
‘All INdiana Politics’: Carmel candidates...
All Indiana Politics /