All INdiana Politics: June 11, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s All INdiana Politics, Garrett Bergquist reports from Iowa during Mike Pence’s 2024 presidential campaign kickoff.

Phil Sanchez speaks with Pastor Michael Beckwith about his decision to run for lieutenant governor in the 2024 state party conventions.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Ariel Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, discuss former President Donald Trump’s indictment with Phil Sanchez.