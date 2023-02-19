All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Sen. Todd Young talks about balloon uproar

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked about the shooting down of balloons over North America, including the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist talked with U.S. Senator Todd Young about why the Biden administration needs to work with Congress to find and fix the gaps in America’s air defense network.

Also, this week, we hear from Indiana’s House leaders on a couple of measures that affect your child’s education.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the latest political news.

