Gutrich: I want to be voice of reason in General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A candidate for the Indiana General Assembly told News 8 he wants to be a problem solver in the Statehouse.

Bill Gutrich is one of two Republicans running to succeed retiring state Rep. Donna Schaibley in House District 24, which covers most of western Hamilton County and a portion of eastern Boone County. A businessman and native of the Chicago area, Gutrich said he and his family love their adoptive community and want to give back.

Gutrich said public safety and education are his top priorities, along with finding a way to address rising property taxes. He said that tracks with what voters tell him they worry about. He also said he wants to be a practical, reasonable state representative.

“Often, when people are on opposite sides of an issue, they just have a different perspective, and we need to realize that and seek to learn and understand that perspective so we form better ideas altogether,” said Gutrich.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.