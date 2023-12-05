Amazon offering deal that won’t break the bank for students heading home for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you a student looking to head home for the holidays, but the flight tickets are a little out of your price range?

Amazon, in collaboration with StudentUniverse, is offering something special for students — $25 on selected domestic flights — for those traveling home for the holidays, just in time to celebrate with friends and family.

There will be 3,000 $25 tickets, with a maximum of 1,000 tickets available each day. The promotion began on Tuesday and will last through midnight Thursday unless all tickets have been sold.

Students must have an Amazon Prime Student account and search for flights with a departure date from Dec. 8 to Dec. 25 and a return date from Dec. 8 to Jan. 14, if applicable, per the StudentUniverse website.

Prime student members can purchase a one-round trip or one-way domestic ticket anywhere within the 50 United States and the District of Columbia for $25 for a discounted rate of up to $500 off the current retail value of the tickets.

There is a maximum of one ticket per student member and only one passenger per booking. Students who are current and valid members of Amazon Prime Student and who activated the StudentUniverse Prime Student Exclusive offers will be eligible to participate in the promotion.

The website also warns there are a limited amount of discounts, so book early if you can.