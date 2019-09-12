Bike share kicks off in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The town of Plainfield has launched its new #BeWell Bike Share Program. The program, which offers 15 bikes and three docking stations, is a partnership between the town and Hendricks Regional Health.

Officials say the program is Hendricks County’s first bike share program.



The docks where bikes can be rented and returned to are located at:

• the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center

• Hummel Park

• the Friendship Gardens

Patrons can rent a bike for free the first 30 minutes and will be charged $1 for each additional half hour.

Riders may also sign up for a monthly or yearly subscription rate.

“We have been working to implement this program for the past two years and are thrilled to be partnering with Hendricks Regional Health to get these bikes on the trails,” said Lance Angle, town of Plainfield Town Council Member in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to add to our amenities within our town.”