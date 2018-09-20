Bloomington man found guilty of OWI in fatal motorcycle crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man has been found guilty of causing death while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, online court records show.

Motorcyclist Russell Stephen, 50, of Martinsville, was killed Oct. 19 in a crash with a car driven by Travis Wall, who was 36 at the time. Wall failed a dexterity test at the crash scene. Capt. Steve Kellams, a public information officer for Bloomington Police Department, said the crash was on North Walnut Street between North Old State Road 37 and East Blue Ridge Drive on the city’s north side.

At the conclusion of Wall’s jury trial Wednesday, he also had a charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated dismissed.

“The cause of the crash was a southbound 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Travis Wall, 36, of Bloomington, crossed the double yellow line and collided head on with the northbound 1990 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Mr. Stephen, causing Mr. Stephen to be ejected from the motorcycle,” Pedigo said in an email in October 2017. “It is unknown why Mr. Wall went left of the double yellow line into the northbound lane.”

A video sentencing hearing was set for 11 a.m. Nov. 19 in Monroe Circuit Court 9. Online jail and prison records did not list Wall as being in custody.