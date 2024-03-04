Bracket set for Big Ten women’s basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The postseason has officially begun for NCAA women’s basketball. The Big Ten Conference closed out the regular season Sunday night, and the seeds have been set for the sold-out conference tournament in Minneapolis next week.

The Purdue Boilermakers will kick things off against Northwestern — the 12-seed and 13-seed, respectively — Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The winner of that game advances to play fifth-seed Nebraska in the afternoon Thursday.

The Indiana Hoosiers earned the third-seed and a double bye after finishing a perfect season at home. That marks the second straight year the Hoosiers have been unbeaten in the regular season inside Assembly Hall.

Indiana prepares to play in the final game on Friday. The Hoosiers will face either 14-seed Rutgers, 11-seed Minnesota or sixth-seed Michigan, depending on how the first two days of competition play out.

New NCAA all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes hold the second-seed in the conference tournament. Iowa plays its first game Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern against the winner of Wisconsin-Penn State.

The championship game will tip off Sunday, March 10 at noon Eastern.

This is the first time the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament has been sold out in its 31-year history.