Amazon to hire 250,000 workers, Target nearly 100,000 for holiday season

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said on Tuesday that it will hire 250,000 full and part-time workers for the holiday season, a 67% jump compared to last year.

The company wrote in a blog post that it will also raise the average pay for warehouse and transportation roles from $19 to over $20.50 per hour.

The company noted more jobs are available because it opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year.

Other retailers have also begun announcing their holiday plans. Target said on Tuesday it will add nearly 100,000 seasonal roles for the holiday season.

Macy’s Inc, which owns the department stores Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, said on Monday it planned to hire more than 38,000 full- and part-time seasonal employees.