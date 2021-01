Dunkin’ announces free coffee Mondays for rewards members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dunkin’ is offering free coffee on Monday mornings in February.

Starting Monday, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium coffee with any purchase. The coffee chain says perks members can redeem the offer when ordering ahead or at a store.

Dunkin’ says the new offer is a reward for their loyal customers heading into the homestretch of winter.

The promotion will be available every Monday in February.