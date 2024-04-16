With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023. The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years. Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work. What’s more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Indiana. Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in Indiana.

#50. Parking attendants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +21.5% (340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,920

— Employment in 2022: 1,580

— Median annual salary in 2023: $25,930

#49. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +22.4% (340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,860

— Employment in 2022: 1,520

— Median annual salary in 2023: $99,410

#48. Producers and directors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +22.7% (290 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,570

— Employment in 2022: 1,280

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,560

#47. Fiberglass laminators and fabricators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +23.9% (370 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,920

— Employment in 2022: 1,550

— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,150

#46. Occupational health and safety specialists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +24.0% (630 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,260

— Employment in 2022: 2,630

— Median annual salary in 2023: $77,850

#45. Property appraisers and assessors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +24.2% (370 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,900

— Employment in 2022: 1,530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $50,230

#44. Training and development specialists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +24.3% (1,610 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 8,240

— Employment in 2022: 6,630

— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,280

#43. Dietitians and nutritionists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +24.6% (310 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,570

— Employment in 2022: 1,260

— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,960

#42. Procurement clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +24.7% (200 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,010

— Employment in 2022: 810

— Median annual salary in 2023: $43,050

#41. Engineers, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +25.5% (390 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,920

— Employment in 2022: 1,530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $100,720

#40. Physician assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +26.9% (420 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,980

— Employment in 2022: 1,560

— Median annual salary in 2023: $125,250

#39. Psychiatric technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +28.6% (1,200 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,400

— Employment in 2022: 4,200

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,310

#38. Driver/sales workers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +29.2% (3,150 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 13,930

— Employment in 2022: 10,780

— Median annual salary in 2023: $29,930

#37. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +30.1% (1,580 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 6,830

— Employment in 2022: 5,250

— Median annual salary in 2023: $43,800

#36. Mechanical engineers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +30.3% (2,130 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 9,170

— Employment in 2022: 7,040

— Median annual salary in 2023: $94,930

#35. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +30.6% (380 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,620

— Employment in 2022: 1,240

— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,540

#34. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.1% (1,230 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,190

— Employment in 2022: 3,960

— Median annual salary in 2023: $53,870

#33. Construction and building inspectors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.0% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,270

— Employment in 2022: 1,720

— Median annual salary in 2023: $60,130

#32. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.5% (370 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,510

— Employment in 2022: 1,140

— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,000

#31. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +34.1% (2,600 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 10,230

— Employment in 2022: 7,630

— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,510

#30. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +34.3% (340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,330

— Employment in 2022: 990

— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,030

#29. Facilities managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.9% (830 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,140

— Employment in 2022: 2,310

— Median annual salary in 2023: $91,330

#28. Tutors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +36.7% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,050

— Employment in 2022: 1,500

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,510

#27. Information security analysts

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +36.7% (400 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,490

— Employment in 2022: 1,090

— Median annual salary in 2023: $95,640

#26. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.2% (670 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,470

— Employment in 2022: 1,800

— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,990

#25. Library technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.9% (580 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,110

— Employment in 2022: 1,530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $31,560

#24. Rehabilitation counselors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +39.7% (540 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,900

— Employment in 2022: 1,360

— Median annual salary in 2023: $43,980

#23. Locomotive engineers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +40.0% (300 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,050

— Employment in 2022: 750

— Median annual salary in 2023: $89,230

#22. Occupational therapists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +40.2% (1,170 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,080

— Employment in 2022: 2,910

— Median annual salary in 2023: $86,440

#21. Gambling dealers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.0% (570 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,960

— Employment in 2022: 1,390

— Median annual salary in 2023: $23,660

#20. Medical equipment repairers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.2% (470 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,610

— Employment in 2022: 1,140

— Median annual salary in 2023: $62,180

#19. Orderlies

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.2% (530 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,730

— Employment in 2022: 1,200

— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,570

#18. Food service managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.3% (1,540 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,020

— Employment in 2022: 3,480

— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,670

#17. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.4% (1,060 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,450

— Employment in 2022: 2,390

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,830

#16. Speech-language pathologists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.7% (1,180 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,760

— Employment in 2022: 2,580

— Median annual salary in 2023: $81,510

#15. Slaughterers and meat packers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,080

— Employment in 2022: 740

— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,060

#14. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.7% (500 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,570

— Employment in 2022: 1,070

— Median annual salary in 2023: $96,160

#13. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.1% (720 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,130

— Employment in 2022: 1,410

— Median annual salary in 2023: $67,920

#12. Cargo and freight agents

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.4% (760 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,240

— Employment in 2022: 1,480

— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,020

#11. Bakers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +56.3% (1,430 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,970

— Employment in 2022: 2,540

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,730

#10. Psychiatric aides

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.8% (450 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,190

— Employment in 2022: 740

— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,630

#9. Computer programmers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.8% (1,290 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,410

— Employment in 2022: 2,120

— Median annual salary in 2023: $81,830

#8. Audio and video technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +67.8% (590 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,460

— Employment in 2022: 870

— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,200

#7. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +73.3% (660 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,560

— Employment in 2022: 900

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,440

#6. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +73.8% (2,340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,510

— Employment in 2022: 3,170

— Median annual salary in 2023: $51,390

#5. Cooks, short order

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +76.0% (1,170 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,710

— Employment in 2022: 1,540

— Median annual salary in 2023: $28,860

#4. Couriers and messengers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +83.3% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,210

— Employment in 2022: 660

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,480

#3. Skincare specialists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +90.8% (890 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,870

— Employment in 2022: 980

— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,470

#2. Brokerage clerks

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +186.5% (970 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,490

— Employment in 2022: 520

— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,700

#1. Tree trimmers and pruners

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +210.5% (800 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,180

— Employment in 2022: 380

— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,370

