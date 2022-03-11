Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Facebook, Instagram allowing users in some countries to call for violence against Russians

Meta platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails to its content moderators.

Nestlé suspending capital investment in Russia

Nestlé says it is suspending capital investment in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, joining an increasingly long list of other companies that have either scaled back or ceased operations altogether over the conflict.

The Swiss company, which produces Nescafé and Kit Kat, told FOX Business it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.

American restaurants, bars renaming Moscow Mule

American restaurants and bars are showing support for Ukraine in light of Russia’s attacks by renaming Moscow Mules.

The New York Post reports the most popular rename is a Kiev mule.

Other have chosen the Ukranian mule.

More Americans considering carpooling, staying home

Americans are making changes to their driving habits as us gas prices surge far beyond $4 a gallon with more motorists considering carpooling or staying home.

U.S. average gas prices have surged 70 cents in the two weeks since the Russian invasion began.

Meanwhile, inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February.

In addition to gas, food and housing costs have been soaring.

Volkswagen unveils new electric bus

Volkswagen has unveiled the production version of the VW ID.Buzz, a 21st century version of the classic VW bus.

Unlike the original bus, the new version will be full electric with ample horsepower.

VW hasn’t released pricing and it will be sold in the U.S. in 2024.