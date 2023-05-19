Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Existing home sales slide again in April

Existing home sales slid again in April amid inventory woes and high home prices.

A new report out Thursday showed existing home sales fell last month by 3.4%.

According to Redfin data, real estate in Indianapolis is competitive, with for-sale homes receiving an average of two offers. But, as was the case in many other parts of the country, home prices in Indy hit a peak in the summer of 2022 before falling for six straight months as mortgage rates rose.

Disney scraps plans for a new Florida campus

Disney will no longer be moving forward with the construction of its Florida employee campus. The company will also no longer be requiring California-based employees to relocate.

The decision comes as Disney battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the teaching of gender sexuality to young children in state schools.

Disney World also announced that it will close its ambitious, role-playing, cruise-like Star Wars Experience after just over a year of operation. Disney says it wasn’t about cost, but staying there costs families thousands of dollars.

More ranches installing virtual fences

Virtual fences are becoming more common on ranches.

The Wall Street Journal reports advances in technology have made these fences more accessible to ranchers.

In addition to keeping cows where ranchers want them to be, virtual fences also help prevent overgrazing, and keep grasses mowed down to help cut down on wildfires, as well.

Wine survey gives clues to personality traits

A survey of 2,000 American adults who drink wine regularly looked at the personality differences based on respondents’ favorite style of wine and found that those who enjoy red wine said they’re introverts, while respondents who enjoy sparkling wine, are the most likely to be outgoing, identifying as extroverts.

Conducted by OnePoll for Barefoot Wine, the survey also found that rose drinkers think they are a happy medium.