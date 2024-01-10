Honda announces new line of EVs, the Honda 0 Series

(CNN) — Honda unveiled two concept vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that offer an early look at an upcoming line of electric vehicles.

The first of these new electric vehicles, called the Honda 0 Series, will go into production in 2026, Honda announced. The new models will also have a new Honda “H” logo as part of the company’s shift to electric vehicles.

Honda announced last year that it was investing $40 billion to create new electric vehicles with plans to introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030. Earlier, Honda announced plans to sell only zero-emission vehicles in major markets by 2040.

Currently, Honda lags behind major competitors in sales of fully electric vehicles. In the United States, for instance, Honda does not currently offer any fully electric models although it has offered some in the past targeted at specific markets, like California. And a mass-market electric SUV – the Prologue, created in cooperation with General Motors – is expected to go on sale later this year. Meanwhile, competitors such as Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and GM have multiple EV models for sale already.

The two Honda 0 series concept vehicles are called the Saloon and the Space-Hub. In automotive terms, saloon is another word for sedan that is more commonly used in British English. The Saloon concept looks more like a hatchback, though, with a low, smooth outline ending in a blunt back end. It represents the first Series 0 model that will be available in North America beginning sometime in 2026.

The Space-Hub concept is taller with a body resembling a van. This vehicle has a spacious, flexible interior that can carry a “a variety of passengers,” according to Honda. Images of the interior show bench seats extended around the back and sides of the vehicle. Honda did not say when or if something like the Space-Hub might go on sale.

The new H logo unveiled is simpler than the current version. It does away with the box that encloses the current Honda logo. As in the current logo, the vertical arms of the H reach outward toward the top. This new H will be used on all of Honda’s new 0 Series EVs, the company said.