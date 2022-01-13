Business

Impact of the College Football Playoff on Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indianapolis wraps up as host of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, business insiders are expecting to soon learn the economic impact of the event.

Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick joined News 8’s Daybreak Thursday morning to discuss the event and other Indiana-centric headlines.

“I think the impact will be substantial,” Dick said. “I think the other thing is Indianapolis as a big event host city, I think, did it again.”

Dick also shared thoughts on the city’s recovery from the pandemic and preview next week’s episode of Inside INdiana Business, which airs Sunday at 10 a.m.

To see his complete interview, click the video above.