Monday’s business headlines

Many tax filers this year have concerns

According to a study conducted by bankrate.com, about 40% of those planning on filing taxes are expecting refunds, and 67% of Americans who are expecting tax refunds hold at least one concern, including that the refund won’t be as big as last year or that it will be delayed.

Arizona Starbucks workers vote to unionize

Baristas at a Starbucks café in Arizona on Friday became the third store to vote in favor of union representation, the latest in a rising wave of organized labor pushes at multiple locations across U.S. cities.

The Mesa, Ariz. café is one of dozens inspired by last year’s vote in Buffalo.

Multiple lawmakers have kids working in big tech

At least 17 lawmakers tasked with oversight of Meta, Amazon, Google, and Apple have children who work at — or recently worked for — those companies.

The Post reported that U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren — a Democrat who’s one of the most vocal opponents of antitrust bills now winding their way through Congress that would target big tech — has a daughter who works on Google’s legal team.

The lawmakers are from both parties.

Russian economic woes

The Russian ruble has fallen 30%.

Russian president Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert sunday amid a growing global backlash against the invasion.

FedEx and UPS suspended all package services in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country and several states have implemented various restrictions on Russian products.

Royal Caribbean bringing back guest favorite

Royal Caribbean hinted that a true return to normal — including bringing back some beloved onboard activities — may happen soon.

You can’t social distance while playing laser tag or taking part in Royal Caribbean’s adult scavenger hunt.

A senior vice president of entertainment for Royal Caribbean International posted on Twitter a video of a street party rehearsal that took place recently. In the tweet, he added, “Yeah, they will be back, hopefully soon.”