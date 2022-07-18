Monday’s business headlines

Business

Crime causing grocery stores, restaurants to revamp operations

Restaurants and grocery stores said they are revamping operations in response to crime, with some operators limiting hours, spending more on security, and closing stores entirely.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports 44% of 1,005 adults surveyed earlier this month said they were more fearful to be in public because of bad behavior and rising violence, up from 39% in March, according to a national online survey by food-service research firm Lisa W. Miller & Associates.

Walmart tests new technology for Spanish speakers

Walmart is making it easier for Spanish speakers to shop online.

The new technology enables customers to search in Spanish for over 600,000 of the most commonly ordered items, making their shopping experiences faster, easier, and more convenient.

For example, a customer can search for “leche,” Spanish for “milk.”

Walmart plans a more comprehensive Spanish search in the near future.

Broadband internet arrives in rural communities

President Joe Biden’s broadband billions are finally making their way to rural communities.

The combined projects –in Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota — will expand high-speed broadband to over 83,000 homes and businesses, according to the Treasury Department.

The four states will get internet speeds dramatically faster than what they have currently.

Pandemic snacking habits are here to stay

Consumer drinking and snacking habits formed during the coronavirus pandemic look like they are here to stay.

Candy and drink executives say many consumers shifted to new, pricier alcohol brands and bigger bags of candy.

Ready-to-drink cocktails have also seen a boom in sales.

Analyst: Netflix looks for future Microsoft acquisition

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition.

Netflix has been facing some financial trouble and recently lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. It also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months.

Last week, Netflix said Microsoft would be supporting its new ad-supported subscription model with technology and an ad marketplace.