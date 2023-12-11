Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

$6 billion off for Macy’s

Investor group Arkhouse Management has made a nearly $6 billion offer to buy iconic retailer Macy’s, which has been under pressure from changing shopping habits.

Smile Direct Club shuts down

Smile Direct Club has shut down abruptly. The company says that customers who have ordered teeth aligners by haven’t received them yet will not get their orders, and refunds will not be planned until the bankruptcy process is further along.

Southwest flight attendants reject contract

Southwest flight attendants have rejected a contract offer reached by negotiators between the airline and the union. The vote followed five years of negotiations during which the flight crews have not received raises.

Report: ChatGPT becoming ‘lazier,’ difficult to work with

ChatGPT users say the bot is becoming more difficult to work with, with users specifically saying the boy has refused user demands by suggesting they finish tasks themselves.

Survey: Visiting family is not a vacation

A study by IHG Hotels and Resorts and one poll found that most Americans don’t feel that seeing family and friends over the holidays is a true vacation.