Thursday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

SURVEY SAY AMERICANS TRUST SOCIAL MEDIA OVER DOCTORS

A new survey finds more Americans trust social media and health care websites to give them advice over a medical professional.

Commissioned by Usertesting and conducted by OnePoll, it found many Americans consult healthcare websites and social media more than their personal doctor.

Respondents said it’s due them not understanding their healthcare insurance or what it covers, they’re embarrassed by what they’re experiencing, or because they want a second opinion.

INTEREST RATES FALL, MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS INCREASE

Mortgage demand jumps as interest rates fall to the lowest level since August.

The Mortgage Banker’s association says mortgage applications rose 2.8% last week, compared with the previous week.

GLOBAL FOOD DEMAND INCREASES

Global food demand requires that the world add more than 20 million acres to crop production over the next five years.

Agricultural economic economist Dan Basse told the American Seed Trade Association that the world needs more Farmland to feed everyone on the planet.

Overall, he believes 2024 will be a good year for farmers and ranchers.

OIL PRICES REACH LOWEST LEVEL IN MONTHS

Crude oil falls below $70 a barrel, closing at the lowest level since June. Oil prices have fallen for five straight days, despite efforts by OPEC+ to boost prices by promising to slash supply.

WHERE TO GET COFFEE ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and those traveling on the day might be wondering what their options are if they want to make a pit stop get food or coffee.

McDonald’s will be open on Christmas Eve but hours will vary.

Starbucks will have some of its locations open, and you can check the Starbucks app for available hours.