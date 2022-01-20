Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Weekly jobless claims just released

286,000 is the number of people that filed for first time unemployment benefits. The thinking is this is related to the omicron variant. A lot of analysts think this will just be a short-lived blip that will have those jobless claims back down to those multi-decade lows that we have been seeing over the past few weeks because the labor market is so tight.

Salesforce hiring 1,700 employees

Salesforce is hiring for 1,700 U.S. roles right now, many paying over $100,000.

In August 2020, Salesforce set a goal to add over 12,000 new jobs in 2021.

Many of the new jobs are hybrid-some work in an office, some at home.

Starbucks suspends plan to require baristas to get vaccinated

Starbucks has suspended its plan to require baristas to get vaccinated or receive weekly testing.

This in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the Biden administration’s COVID-protection mandate.

Starbucks also banned employees from wearing cloth masks, requiring the use of medical-grade masks instead.

Pepsi and Beyond Meat launch vegan jerky

Pepsi and Beyond Meat are planning a vegan jerky snack as the first product in their joint venture.

The companies announced the creation of The PLANeT Partnership last January, saying that it would focus on creating, producing and marketing new plant-based snacks and drinks.

Reddit allows you to sell non-refundable restaurant reservations

You can sell your non-refundable restaurant reservation on Reddit.

Eater reports that, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to put a dent in travel and dining plans, hawking one’s high-end reservations has become more and more popular.