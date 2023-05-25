Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage demand drops

Newly released numbers show that mortgage demand drops again as rates cross back over 7%.

Mortgage applications to purchase a home dropped 4% for the week and were 30% lower than the same week one year ago.

Mortgage rates are currently at the highest level since March.

Kohl’s changing store layout

Kohl’s is changing its store layouts and making other changes.

The retailer is relocating home décor and products it suggests as gifts to the front of the store.

Customers can expect expanded inventory in wall art, seasonal, patio furniture, and camping and outdoor gear. Pet products also will get more space after a test Kohl’s ran in the fall.

Target shares slip amid Pride merchandise controversy

Target has found itself swirling in the latest corporate culture war.

Target was selling items not just for Pride month, but also items that promoted gender transition.

Shares slipped Wednesday and have dropped more than 9% this month, with 6% of that decline this week alone, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group

‘Picklemalls’ to pop up in U.S. cities

Indianapolis is among cities primed for a ‘picklemall’.

Fifty50 picklemalls could pop up in the next two years, according to a Texas developer that plans to use big box spaces and convert them into pickleball courts.