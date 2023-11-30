Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Wallethub: Indiana ranks 45th for finding a new job

A new report has Indiana at the bottom list of states where it’s easiest for people to find a new job.

Wallethub ranks Indiana 45th. The Hoosier State was in the 40s in both job market and economic environment.

Washington state was at the top of the list for job search ease.

Housing costs slowing some divorces

The Wall Street Journal says some couples who are on the verge of divorce are choosing to live together because of the high cost of housing.

Renting isn’t always an option, either, given that rents have risen more than 9% over the last two years.

Cigna, Humana nearing blockbuster deal

Health insurance heavyweights Cigna and humana could be close to creating a powerhouse insurance company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Health insurers have been facing higher medical costs as people return for procedures they had put off during the pandemic. They are also feeling pressure on reimbursement from the U.S. government.

Analysts are skeptical that a merger of this size in the health insurance business could even get government approval.

Musk: Advertiser boycotts of X will fail

Elon Musk says if X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, fails it will be because of the advertiser boycott.

But he said, using expletives, that he won’t compromise on free speech.

Major corporate spenders, including Disney and Apple, have distanced themselves from the platform formerly known as Twitter due to reports that their ads were near some anti-semitic content.

True crime, news podcasts tops in 2023

True crime and podcasts by news organizations were some of the top listener picks for podcasts, according to Apple.

“Crime Junkie” is a podcast focused on covering true crime cases and was Apple’s most popular podcast in 2023. The “Crime Junkie” team has also donated $643,000 to family members of victims and to several nonprofit organizations, according to the podcast’s website.

“The Daily,” a podcast by the New York Times, took second place.