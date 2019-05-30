Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

GMO salmon

Indiana will soon be home to the first genetically modified animal cleared for human consumption.

The eggs that will grow GMO salmon arrived in the state this week.

Aquabounty Farms is the name of the company behind this, their facilities are in Albany.

Powertrain Muncie

Michigan-based Magna Powertrain of American has announced plans to expand its operations in Muncie.

The automotive parts and systems supplier will invest $9.3 million to add new equipment to its 200,000 square-foot Muncie facility and create 50 full-time jobs.

T-Mobile, Sprint

The U.S. Justice Department reportedly wants T-Mobile to create a competitor as part of its deal to buy Sprint.

Bloomberg reports its wants the two wireless carriers to lay the groundwork for a new wireless carrier with its own network as a condition to approval of their $26 billion merger.

Spinning off a flull-fledged competitor would be a high bar for T-Mobile and Sprint to meet.

College loans

Many college students are not planning on paying their student loans in full, a new study claims.

The survey by Everrfi suggested the students are suffering from the lack of financial capability long before they enter the workforce.

When asked about student loans, 60% of those polled said they planned on borrowing money for school but only 65% of those students said they planned on paying them off in full and on time.