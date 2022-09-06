Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Job hoppers see biggest pay raises in more than two decades

Pay raises for job hoppers are the biggest they’ve been in more than two decades, a sign of workers’ power despite hints of a cooling job market.

Those who recently left for a new employer netted an annual raise of about 8.5% as of July, up from 7.9% in June and the biggest median pay increase for job hoppers in more than 20 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Those raises were much bigger than what was received by those who stayed at their current job.

New data shows iPhones make up half of smartphones in use

Android has lost a big title in the U.S. market.

Data reveals that exactly half of all the smartphones in use in the United States are now iPhones.

Samsung is the most popular Android smartphone manufacturer in U.S.

Google’s Pixel line experienced tremendous growth in the smartphone space, but the same data also reveals the top devices sold by volume were all iPhone models.

$3 movie ticket deal drew 8.1m moviegoers

The nationwide $3 movie ticket deal Saturday drew 8.1 million moviegoers, with sales topping $24 million.

Older movies like “Top gun: Maverick” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” beat some newer releases over Labor Day weekend.

25 million people watched Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series

Amazon said 25 million people watched its “Lord of the Rings” series.

“Rings of Power” on Friday reached No. 1 in the U.S. on Prime Video’s top 10 list, where it remained Monday night.

Nearly 50% of humanities, arts majors say they regret choice

Almost half of humanities and arts majors say they regret their choice, and enrollment in those disciplines is shrinking rapidly.

A study by the Federal Reserve found that engineering majors have the fewest regrets, with just 24% saying they wish they’d chosen something different.

As a rule, those who studied STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — are much more likely to believe they made the right choice, while those in social sciences or vocational courses tend to second-guess themselves.