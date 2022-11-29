Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Biden calls on congress to prevent rail strike

President Biden has asked Congress to intervene in a railroad labor dispute as a strike deadline looms next week.

The president cited the “potentially devastating” economic effects of a strike that could shut down freight trains just days before Christmas.

Four of 12 unions have voted down the tentative agreement that the Biden Administration helped broker in September.

Biogen to unveil Alzheimer’s treatment trial results Tuesday

We will know a lot more about the future of Alzheimer’s treatment on Tuesday when Biogen unveils the results of trials of its new therapy.

Biogen is working with japan’s Eisai on the drug, but there is a potential setback—a report of a woman dying of a stroke during the trials.

Iger lays out priorities for Disney

Disney CEO Robert Iger told employees in a companywide town hall meeting that he will empower Disney’s creative teams and emphasize profitability over growing subscriber numbers at the company’s streaming service, Disney+.

Over the past year, Disney+ has added 7.6 million new subscribers in North America.

Christmas tree prices on the rise

Americans can expect to pay more for their spruces this Christmas.

Wholesale growers say their prices are higher and those will be passed down to the consumer.

More than 70% of wholesale Christmas tree growers say they plan to increase their prices by between 5% and 15% compared to last year, according to the Christmas Tree Board.

Report: 1 in 3 workers think their pay is fair

Just 1 in 3 workers believe their pay is fair, according to Gartner, which surveyed more than 3,500 employees.

Employees’ perceptions of unfairness can be attributed largely to trust — or lack thereof — in their organizations, Gartner says.

Toxic culture, poor inclusivity, inadequate work-life balance, and unfair experiences can all undermine that trust.