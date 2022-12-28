Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Shares of Southwest stock sink after mass cancellations

Shares of Southwest sank as much as 6% after the airline canceled thousands of flights over the last few days, leaving passengers stranded at airports and drawing scrutiny from federal officials.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says his office will investigate the flight cancellations.

Gifts could be more difficult to return this year

Americans will return an estimated $171 billion in merchandise this season, but logistics company goTRG reports that 60% of retailers have changed their return policies to complicate the process for buyers.

Some retailers have shortened the time customers can take to return a gift and some have charged re-stocking fees.

Some scientists push for warnings on fast food

A number of scientists are pushing for warnings on foods such as fast food burgers to display their impact on the planet.

A group of American researchers tested the climate-change warnings on fast food menus and found they encourage people to make more sustainable dietary decisions.

FDA studying safety of cannabis in food, supplements

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is studying whether legal cannabis is safe in food or supplements.

It plans to make recommendations for how to regulate the growing number of cannabis-derived products in the coming months.

The agency says it has a particular interest in whether CBD can be safely consumed every day for a long period during pregnancy, pointing to concerns about future fertility.

Stocks slip after Christmas holiday

Stocks fell at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as bond yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023.

Stocks are headed for their worst yearly performance since 2008.