Wednesday’s business headlines

Target trying to attract grocery shoppers

Target wants to attract grocery shoppers as consumers buy fewer discretionary goods.

The company has tried to stand out by selling its own unique food and beverage items, raising its fresh food standards, and appealing to shoppers seeking convenience.

Only 21% of Target’s annual sales came from food and beverages, whereas Walmart gets 60% of its sales from groceries.

IRS pilot program to help taxpayers file for free

The Internal Revenue Service will begin a pilot program next year to help some taxpayers fill out and file their income tax returns for free online.

This is the first step toward building a government-run competitor to TurboTax and H&R Block.

The agency hasn’t decided how many people will participate in the pilot or what will happen after the first year.

USDA considers flavored milk ban

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk options in school cafeterias.

Flavored milk options, including chocolate milk, could be limited to high schoolers under new guidelines that will be put into place for the 2024-25 school year.

The USDA is trying to curb salt and sugar intake for school lunches.

Verizon cuts most expensive data plans

Verizon is trimming the cost and number of its wireless plans, hoping that making the plans less confusing will attract customers it has been losing to rivals.

The wireless carrier is dropping its most expensive data plans, with the new prices ranging from $30 to $80 dollars per line.

Gen Z diners changing fast food menus

Gen Z diners crave spicy food and chicken more than other generations and now fast food restaurants are adding new dishes to their menu to lure in these younger diners.

For example, Subway is offering more spicy options while Dickey’s Barbecue Pit added smoked chicken wings.