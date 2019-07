CICERO, Ind. (WISH) – The town of Cicero has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory, posted on the town’s Facebook page, says the advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Monday, June 25.

The order is for the area of 845 Morse Landing Drive to South Catamaran Circle, which includes Quiet Bay Circle, Promenade Court, Sunfish Court and Whitewater Court.

The move is precautionary.

Anyone with questions about the order should contact 317-984-4833.