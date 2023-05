Comedy show to support Best Buddies and Unified Sports

Scott Long, a clean comic known for his hilarious stand-up, is hosting a comedy show tonight, May 12, at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to Best Buddies and Unified Sports Champions, two developmental disability groups. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and more information can be found on Scott Long’s Twitter page here. Don’t miss out on this chance to support a great cause and have a laugh!