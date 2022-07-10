News

Community Link: A Seat At The Table Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Jordan Coleman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of A Seat At The Table Inc.

A seat at the table helps minority women overcome barriers that limit access to leadership roles within corporations, government entities, entrepreneurship, and the community. Through this initiative organizers work to create a change in communities and businesses.

Coleman helps professional and working women. “A Seat At the Table helps women of color get to the table, stay at the table, have power at the table, and bring other women alike to the table. What that means is we work diligently to shatter the glass celling that exist for women of color,” Coleman said.

“I wanted to work really hard to create a space, a safe space for woman to have conversation to move that needle forward to get to the table.,” Coleman said.

Learn more about A Seat At The Table Inc. here.