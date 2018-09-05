Construction underway for new criminal justice complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The construction of the city’s brand new criminal justice complex is getting some praise.

The Minority Business Enterprise held a news conference today to “celebrate the work being done so far.”

Leaders said that minority owned businesses make up 30 percent of the work being done on the project.

The campus will house a 3,000-bed jail, a new courthouse, the sheriff’s office and an Assessment and Intervention Center.

The center is expected to open in 2021, but the transition and getting people moved in could continue into 2022.

