Franciscan plans to vaccinate 200+ workers Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis plans to vaccinate more than 200 frontline workers Friday after receiving almost 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID clinic plans to vaccinate three people every 10 minutes.

The plan is to break the vaccination process into three parts.

First, frontline staff who are actively involved with caring for COVID-19 patients have the chance to get vaccinated. That includes critical caregivers in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and another south side area hospital.

The second group is all professionally licensed workers who interact with patients. Those workers will begin receiving the vaccine in late December.

A third phase begins in early 2021, that’s when all licensed and non-licensed workers who may not interact directly with patients will get vaccinated.

“This initial couple rounds of the vaccine won’t establish community wide herd immunity or nationwide herd immunity, but over the next three to four months as the supply continues to come in and we expand who can get it there is absolutely a lot of optimism and it really uplifts our spirits at a time when we are all pretty much under the heaviest burden we’ve been under as far as caring for sick COVID patients,” Vice President of Medical Affairs at Franciscan Health Dr. Christoper Doehring said.

Those who choose to get vaccinated will receive a second shot 21 days after the first dose. The hospital plans to receive about 3,000 doses of the vaccine over the next two weeks. It’s possible they will receive more based on the use rate.

The clinic will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who are signed up now to get the vaccine and then when the hospital moves into the next two phases for vaccinations.