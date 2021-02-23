Hoosiers 60 and over can now make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE -- Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More people in the state of Indiana are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health lowered the age of eligibility to those 60 and over.

In addition, to those in the 60 and over age range, healthcare workers and first responders in Indiana are also able to make a vaccine appointment.

Currently, 440,028 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 18, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.