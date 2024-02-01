Indiana dashboard adds 115 COVID deaths, 6,212 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Jan. 16. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,219 on Tuesday from 26,104 on Jan. 16. That’s an increase of 115.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,469 on Tuesday from 1,421 on Jan. 16. That’s an increase of 48.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,188,335 on Tuesday from 2,182,123 on Jan. 16. That’s an increase of 6,212.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 66 hospital admissions and 279 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s down from the Jan. 16 figures of 116 hospital admissions and 520 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,487 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

A total of 988,603 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.