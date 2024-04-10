Indiana dashboard adds 26 COVID deaths, 1,639 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, April 9. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,466 on Tuesday from 26,440 on March 27. That’s an increase of 26.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 488 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on April 5 had reported 180 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,552 on Tuesday from 1,548 on March 27. That’s an increase of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,208,419 on Tuesday from 2,206,780 on March 27. That’s an increase of 1,639.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 30 hospital admissions and 180 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The March 27 figures were 37 hospital admissions and 200 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,867,213 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 993,988 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.