Indiana reports 11,495 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,495 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 29 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,320 deaths and 1,019 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,873,396 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,716,774 tests have been administered.

The state says 810 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,043,544 vaccine doses have been given through Thursday in Indiana.

A total of 3,816,018 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Thursday. That’s about 54.9% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,665,500 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 594,929,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,450,000 deaths.

